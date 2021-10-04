Amal and George Clooney attended the film premiere

On Sunday, October 4, the premiere of the film “Tender Bar”, directed by actor George Clooney, took place in Los Angeles.

The event took place at the DGA theater complex and was attended by many celebrity guests.

Clooney himself appeared on the red carpet with his wife Amal… George chose a black suit and shirt, under which he decided not to wear a tie, but Amal chose a black dress with a silver print, which had cutouts at the waist and an asymmetrical hem. She complemented the image with sandals with decor and a clutch.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney / Associated Press

The film “Tender Bar” is based on the novel of the same name by John Moringer. Its main character is a young guy who, in order to find a replacement for his father, meets adult men in a bar. The main roles in Clooney’s film were played by Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan and Christopher Lloyd, who also attended the premiere.

George Clooney, Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan and Christopher Lloyd / Associated Press

