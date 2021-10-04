Amal and George Clooney went out together for the first time in a long time

Amal and George Clooney

Yesterday in Los Angeles, the premiere of the film The Tender Bar (the picture has not yet received a title in the Russian box office), directed by 60-year-old George Clooney, took place. His 43-year-old wife Amal came to support him.

In public, she appeared in a black and white dress. Amal complemented the image with sandals decorated with crystals and a black clutch. The couple seemed very happy and posed for photographers in an embrace.

And although the release of the spouses was timed to coincide with the premiere of Clooney’s new film, of course, there were questions about their personal lives. So, George and Amal were asked about the children, four-year-old twins Ella and Alexandra, and life with them in quarantine.

The actor noted that when it all started, their children were only 2.5 years old, so they didn’t miss out on that much.

I didn’t have to teach them trigonometry

He joked.

And Amal added that her husband was an excellent teacher, but did not miss the opportunity to sometimes use alternative teaching methods.

Now he basically teaches them all sorts of pranks and pranks. But we’ll see if this gets better,

She added.

The actor expressed confidence that he was not doing all this in vain.

I think it will pay off in time

Said George.

When asked how their family managed to find a balance between personal and professional life in the face of the pandemic, she said that she was very lucky to have a partner.

We are probably like many families where both parents work. I am lucky because I have a partner who is very supportive. And we really travel the world a lot and I feel very happy,

– said the human rights lawyer.

George and Amal Clooney have been married for seven years. The actor admitted that Amal captivated him at first sight, and soon he took the first step by inviting her on a date. She answered him in return. A few months after they met, George made Amal a marriage proposal, to which she agreed. In September 2014, the couple got married, and in 2017 they had twins. According to Clooney, meeting with his beloved completely changed his life. Only now did he realize how empty it had been before.