Amber Heard, Helen Mirren, Nikolai Coster-Waldau and others at the L’Oreal Paris show

Amber Heard

Yesterday in Paris, as part of the Fashion Week, the show Le Defile L’Oreal Paris took place. Not only professional models took part in it, but also representatives of various spheres. So, Amber Heard, Helen Mirren, Nikolai Coster-Waldau, who was supported by his daughter Philip, and other celebrities walked the catwalk.

This year the show was held at the Parvis des Droits de L’Homme – a very symbolic place and not chosen by chance. Here in 1948 the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was adopted. The show focused on fighting harassment and empowering women around the world. The show was open to the public and aired in over 30 countries.

While the cosmetics brand was in charge of makeup and production, the fashion portion of the show was left to professional designers. So, the stars tried on outfits from the new collections of Balmain, Elie Saab, Mugler and Issey Miyake, Koché and Ester Manas.



Amber Heard



Helen Mirren



Cindy Bruna



Nikolai Coster-Waldau

Nikolai Coster-Waldau with his daughter Philippa

Camila Cabello



Su Joo Park

Aishvaria Rai

Kat Graham