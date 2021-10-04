AMBER HURD * JOHNNY DEPP * DAUGHTER * SURROGATE MOTHERING *

https://sputnik-georgia.com/20210707/Malyshka-ocharovashka-Ember-Kherd-pokazala-trogatelnoe-video-s-dochkoy-252244103.html
Adorable baby: Amber Heard showed a touching video with her daughter
TBILISI, 7 Jul – Sputnik. Hollywood star Amber Heard published a touching family video: in rare footage, the actress is having fun with her grown daughter.
The Aquaman star and ex-wife of Johnny Depp posed in the kitchen with their daughter, whom they secretly gave birth to a few months ago. Heard, at home, was enjoying a smoothie and filming her daughter.
On a touching video, the baby was looking at the kitchen with interest, after which she noticed a glass of green drink and smiled affectionately into the frame.
“You can take a girl out of Los Angeles, but you cannot take Los Angeles out of her,” the newly-made mother signed the video.
Heard’s fans were delighted with the rare footage of the baby and showered her with compliments.
“You are fantastic”; “Glad to see your baby”; “Grows beautiful, lovely facial expressions”; “Charming baby”, – wrote the fans, and some began to ask the actress about the father of the child, whose name is still a secret.
