AMBER HURD * JOHNNY DEPP * DAUGHTER * SURROGATE MOTHERING *

Adorable baby: Amber Heard showed a touching video with her daughter

Adorable baby: Amber Heard showed a touching video with her daughter

07.07.2021

TBILISI, 7 Jul – Sputnik. Hollywood star Amber Heard published a touching family video: in rare footage, the actress is having fun with her grown daughter. The star of the movie "Aquaman" and Johnny Depp's ex-wife posed in the kitchen with her daughter, whom she secretly gave birth to several months ago. Heard, at home, enjoyed the smoothie and filmed her daughter. In a touching video, the baby looked at the kitchen with interest, then noticed a glass of green drink and smiled sweetly into the frame. Heard fans were delighted with the rare footage of the baby and showered her with compliments." You are fantastic "; "Glad to see your baby"; "Grows beautiful, lovely facial expressions"; "Adorable baby", – wrote the fans, and some began to ask the actress about the father of the child, whose name is still a secret.

