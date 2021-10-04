An Anthology of Total Sadness: A Meme Story with Ben Affleck

The star of the films “Armageddon”, “Pearl Harbor”, “Operation Argo”, “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” Ben Affleck turns 49 years old. Since the release of the Batman and Superman movie, he has gifted the Internet with many memes – most often those in which he personifies sadness. Kanobu collected well-known examples of memes and talked about them in more detail.

Sad Batman In 2014, director of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Zach Snyder posted the first photo from the film’s set. On the frame, in black and white, Batman was presented with his head bowed and clearly sad.

In a few hours, the tweet received over 40,000 retweets. Then a Twitter user @LaughingStoic posted the same photo, but with a sad Keanu Reeves under the hashtag #SadBatman. Under it, users shared their options for total sadness, where the drooping Batman would fit in.

– Why are you so sad, Batman? – Because Keanu Reeves stole my sandwich, it’s not fair! Photo: LaughingStoic / Twitter

Sad Ben Affleck during an interview During interviews with Yahoo Movies reporter Ben Affleck and Henry Cavell, they provided critical reviews for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Hearing such assessments, Affleck instantly fell silent, became sad and drooped in his face. The video, which was overlaid with an excerpt from the song “The Sound of Silence” by Simon and Garfunkel, became the meme.

Later, Ben Affleck’s sad face was used in comic pictures to show sadness and depression. For example, he sat on a bench with Keanu Reeves and at a Russian feast among many salads and snacks.

Photo: public in “VKontakte” “Swollen Affleck for every day”

Affleck later commented on the meme with himself: “It taught me never to do interviews with Henry Cavil. And do not sit in silence, so then Sound of Silence music is put on top. This is one lesson I have learned. “ Tired Ben Affleck In 2019, the actor was photographed when he and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner were picking up the children from school. In the photographs, Ben Affleck looked tired and sad. Many social media users noted that they recognize themselves in the pictures. They even coined the phrase “catch Affleck”, describing their sudden sadness.

Ben Affleck and cigarettes Ben Affleck was very often seen smoking cigarettes on the street. The actor was clearly stressed and very tired. He himself spoke about this period: he had alcoholism. After the flops of several films, Affleck was not at his best. One of these photos was taken in 2016 during the celebration of the 44th birthday of the actor in London with Jennifer Garner. The photo shows how his face is tense, and Ben Affleck himself looked tired.

How everyone feels after 48 hours with family

Beach yearning During the filming of the Netflix movie “Triple Frontier” on the island of Honolulu, photographers captured Ben Affleck, sadly looking out at the ocean. In the photo, he is wrapped in a towel, and he has a tattoo on his arm. Later, the actor admitted that at that moment he developed paranoia due to journalists. He thought he was being spied on all the time, and the photographers drove him crazy.

I’m not Ben Affleck physically in this photo, but I’m spiritually Ben Affleck in it.

The “perfect” way to smoke through the mask During the pandemic, journalists spotted Ben Affleck as smokes cigarette through the mask. To do this, he pulled it over his nose. The frame instantly sold into hundreds of jokes. Many have described it as the perfect description of hard lockdown fatigue around the world.

At the time the photo was taken, Affleck was dating the Knife Out star actress Anne de Armas. The paparazzi chased the couple everywhere, but the actor himself took it calmly – he was not rude to them and looked cheerful. By the end of 2020, rumors of the couple breaking up had surfaced, and everyone assumed that Ben Affleck would become sad again. In January 2021, journalists photographed Affleck in his “usual” image – sad and tired.

Ben Affleck and Donuts One of the fatigue memes was a photo of Affleck picking up his order from Dunkin Donuts at the gate of his California home. While trying to hold on to four large glasses and a large bag of donuts, the actor was unable to take everything at once. The snapshot immediately became a meme and another personification of the emotional state of the pandemic 2020.

He gave us the last pearl of 2020, this is love

I collect all the packages that I receive every day, but I don’t remember when I ordered them.

I pick up an order at the store in March / I pick up an order in December

Ben Affleck and J. Lo In mid-2021, Ben Affleck gave the world another sad meme. During a boat trip with singer Jennifer Lopez, with whom they reunited 17 years after breaking up, Affleck hugged her buttocks. Thus, they repeated the same frame from the music video of the singer “Jenny from the Block”. Social media users noticed that even at such a moment, universal sadness is read in Affleck’s eyes.

Sometimes I wonder why he’s always so sad, but then again, if I were Ben Affleck, I wouldn’t be happy either.