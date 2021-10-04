Ana de Armas hinted at reunion with Ben Affleck

The actress posted an ambiguous photo.





Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck











In mid-January, it became known that 32-year-old Ana de Armas and 48-year-old Ben Affleck broke up. According to Western media reports, they broke off relations over the phone: “They had a lot of arguments about the future, the decision to break up was mutual, they remained friends. They have different lives. ”

Now the press writes about the possible connection of stars, and rumors about this were provoked by Ana herself. She posted a selfie on Instagram where she posed with a half heart pendant. And the second one is the same at Ben’s. The actors have been spotted in public with paired jewelry a couple of times. Journalists are sure that this is how the actress made it known that she and Affleck were back together. Ben has not yet reacted in any way to the act of Armas.

Recall that the actors first started talking about the novel in the winter of last year. After they were noticed in Cuba, and they spent quarantine together in Los Angeles. The reason for the gap was the different views of the actors on the creation of a family. “Ben doesn’t want more kids. And she is already over 30. This is the whole catch … Ben has no plans to start a new family. His family was and always will be in the first place for him, “- said the insider.

Affleck is raising three heirs – 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina and 8-year-old Samuel – along with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Armas has no children yet.