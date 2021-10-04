And life, and tears, and a boring movie. Oscar favorites 2021

Audience complaints have become more frequent that boring “academic” films were being selected for the Oscars. Therefore, among the nominees of this year Focus found paintings that will please. Such films in the era of videotapes on the end instead of “Action” or “Fantasy” respectfully signed “About life”.

“News from around the world”

News of the World

USA, 2020

Genre: western, thriller, drama

Four Oscar nominations: Best Cinematography, Best Production Designer, Best Editing, Best Sound.

Theme: warrior and child

IMDb rating: 6.80

Cast: Tom Hanks, Helen Zengel, Ray McKinnon

Photo: IMDB

If you missed a movie about a good person, this is the place for you. He is played, of course, by Tom Hanks, and who else?

He is here in the role of a Civil War veteran who travels around towns to educate people with news from the newspapers – the action takes place in Texas in 1870, when the Internet was not available. On a trip to America, the veteran meets an orphaned girl raised by Indians and decides to take her to her relatives. Six years ago, the girl was kidnapped by the Kiowa tribe, who killed her family, and now the settlers and the army have destroyed the Indians – she is orphaned for the second time.

This is a touching movie reminiscent of the TV series “The Mandalorian” or Sholokhov’s story “The Fate of a Man”, where a lonely veteran adopted a street child. Remember this: “How are you, old man?” – “What kind of old man am I, uncle? I’m just a boy.” And here – “at all” a girl. And she will have to be saved from the bandits, and from the hurricane. And my heart is constantly aching from all this. Besides, the film was shot superbly.

“Soul”

Soul

USA, 2021

Genre: animation

Three Oscar nominations: Best Animated Film, Best Music, Best Sound

Theme: who are you in fact

IMDb rating: 8.10

Photo: IMDB

In this film, viewers will see not only the story of earthly life, but also repeatedly visit the “next world” – they travel back and forth several times, like Odysseus.

The cartoon character is a 40-year-old talented school music teacher who still lives with his mother and once dreamed of becoming a jazz star. And when he got the chance, he was out of joy … died, accidentally falling through the hatch. And he ended up in the next world.

There, the Creatures of Another Dimension (drawn in the style of Picasso, and the portal between the worlds – “Black Square” by Malevich) offer him to become a mentor for unborn souls. Including – the most intractable, 22nd: she does not want an earthly incarnation in any way. She’s fine here too. The teacher educates her, but even here he makes a mistake – on Earth, his soul settles into …

In the picture, an extravaganza of characters and scenes – both earthly beings and heavenly ones. The script, direction, selection of jazz – everything is on the level. The cartoon was discussed in detail on the Web after the premiere on Christmas, just before the previous lockdown.

“Munk”

Mаnк

USA, 2020

Genre: drama with elements of black comedy

10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress.

Theme: artist and power

IMDb rating: 7, 0

Cast: Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfred, Lily Collins

Photo: IMDB

David Fincher has created a virtuoso movie with the wonderful Gary Oldman in the title role – a screenwriter working on the text of the future cult film “Citizen Kane”, (1941) – about a super-strong media mogul.

The young theater director Wells received an unheard-of proposal from the Hollywood leadership: to make two films “at his own discretion.” His debut work “Citizen Kane” will later be called “the best film of all time.”

Wells also allowed veteran screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz, nicknamed Munk, to write “what you know best.” He betrayed the truth.

Munk, this “Shakespeare of Hollywood”, dictates to the stenographer of the scene so colorfully that you instantly see the entire panorama of American society in the 1930s.

In Hollywood, Munk saw and knew everyone from top to bottom: from extras, secretaries, mistresses to top stars, studio owners and senators. He conveys the essence of any person in two sentences, wrapping words in an aphoristic form: “If they sent me to the electric chair, I would gladly take it on my lap.”

If the film is not a masterpiece, then it is close to it.

“One more”

Druk

Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden, 2020

Two Oscar nominations: Best Foreign Language Film and Best Director

Theme: male credo

IMDb rating: 7.80

Cast: Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larsen

Photo: IMDB

Four schoolteachers in midlife crisis decide to test the scientific theory that 0.5 ppm alcohol a day makes life happy and harmless. In one variation or another, the heroes consume about 200 g of vodka or its analogues during the day. They drink in the morning and throughout the day, giving lessons and lectures in high spirits. However, if you are a brave scientist, and the experiment brings results, then who will stop at 0.5? The rates are raised to 1 ppm (half a liter) and more …

What began as a dashing Scandinavian comedy gradually turns into reflections on the meaning of life, just like in “What Men Talk About.” It all ends with inevitable catharsis and drama. But director Thomas Winterberg takes the ending to the positive. And Mads Mikkelsen’s final dance rivals John Travolta’s famous rock and roll in Pulp Fiction!

“Land of nomads”

Nomadland

USA, 2020

Genre: drama

Six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actress and Best Director

Theme: road as a way of life

IMDb rating: 7.60

Cast: Francis McDormand, David Strathairn

Photo: IMDB

“Nomads” is made for Frances McDormand’s slightly sulky type, the actress is perfect for the film. In the city, the name of which is not important, the drywall plant is closed, as a result of which the whole city is “closed”. The main character gets into her minibus and begins to travel around the country with thousands of the same vagabonds.

The film is positioned as a story about poor Americans. But it is not so. This is more a film about the fate of a woman, about loneliness. In the course of Fern’s wanderings, it turns out that she has a family that is ready to accept her and give her housing, there is a gentleman offering to spend the rest of the days together. Yes, and the work is periodically tucked up quite good – on Amazon, for example, or harvesting, or in a cafe.

But something constantly drives Fern and people like her into the distance, into hopeless melancholy. “The Land of the Nomads” is a film about a special state of mind, perhaps a purely American one, where there are endless roads and trailers. This is the same lifestyle as our kitchen melancholy when it rains outside the window …