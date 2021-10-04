Angelina Jolie and National Geographic Support Bees | Social projects | news

The actress took part in a photo shoot to draw attention to the problem of the disappearance of bees

World Bee Day is celebrated on May 20. The date is set by the UN, which is concerned about the decline in the number of bees on the planet. Insects and pollinating animals (such as bats and hummingbirds) are disappearing due to human activities, negatively affecting ecosystems and global food supplies.

To this day, National Geographic has timed a project with the participation of Angelina Jolie. The actress was not invited by chance – she recently became the “godmother” of the Women for Bees movement, launched by UNESCO with the support of the Guerlain brand. His goal is to train several dozen women to work in apiaries so that they can help save 125 million bees on biosphere reserves. One of them will be located in the Altai mountains on the border of Russia with Kazakhstan.

As part of the project, Jolie gave an interview to National Geographic and took part in a photo shoot. For 18 minutes, the actress was covered in bees, while the rest of the filming participants donned protective suits. Photographer Dan Winters admitted that he was most concerned about safety, but the team made every effort not to disturb the bees with sudden movements or light.