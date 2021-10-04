Angelina Jolie could have played in “Aviator”, but turned down the role because of Harvey Weinstein

American actress Angelina Jolie was interviewed by The Guardian. In a conversation, she mentioned that in 2004 she turned down a role in Martin Scorsese’s Aviator when she learned that producer Harvey Weinstein was involved in the project.

Jolie also spoke about the role she was offered in the project. She was supposed to play one of the Hollywood stars – either Katharine Hepburn or Ava Gardner. As a result, these roles went to Cate Blanchett and Kate Beckinsale, respectively.

Angelina first met Weinstein when she was 21 years old. Since then, she did not want to cooperate with the filmmaker and even quarreled with her husband Brad Pitt because he starred in his projects (Inglourious Basterds and Casino Robbery).

Angelina Jolie It was hard for me when Brad starred in Weinstein’s film. We quarreled over this. Of course it hurt.

Jolie has never been involved in promoting films with Weinstein and Pitt. According to her, she did not want to be associated with the producer.

In 2018, many women in the film industry accused producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault. As a result, he was found guilty of two out of five cases of abuse. The filmmaker received a 23-year prison sentence.