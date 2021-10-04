Angelina Jolie showed the most fashionable evening dress this fall

On the red carpet of Variety’s Power of Women, the actress appeared in a discreet and elegant outfit from Harita Hashim

Angelina Jolie has long been a fashion icon. For walks and work, she chooses simple and elegant ensembles, and on the red carpet appears in luxurious dresses that immediately become the subject of desire of fashionistas around the world. This is what happened with the beige dress that Jolie chose for the red carpet for the reception of Variety’s Power Of Women, writes Vogue.

FOCUS on Google News. Subscribe – and always be up to date.

Usually, the actress chooses dresses for special events from her favorites – the brands Ryan Roche, Gabriela Hearst and The Row.

Angelina Jolie in Harita Hashima dress [+–] Photo: Getty Images

However, for the Variety event, where she spoke, the actress wore a caramel-beige dress from her new pet, Iraqi-Lebanese designer Harit Hashim.

His dresses are distinguished by monochrome colors and layered, minimalist designs. He usually sews his outfits from flowing fabrics that show off the figure favorably. Harit’s dresses are preferred by women of fashion from his native Beirut and other countries of the Middle East. However, he already has a lot of fans in Hollywood. After Jolie appears on the red carpet, there will certainly be more of them.



Dress chosen by Angelina Jolie on model [+–] Photo: Instagram harithand

Dress chosen by Angelina Jolie on model [+–] Photo: Instagram harithand

Harit is nominated for the 2020 Vogue Fashion Prize. About his dresses, he says that these are “not just clothes, but chemistry.”

Recall that at the Variety’s Power Of Women event, Angelina Jolie appeared in the company of her daughter Zakhara and made a splash. It should be noted that, wearing a dress from Harita Hashim, she completely abandoned jewelry, even from massive earrings, which the designer recommended for this outfit. The only decoration of the actress was her tattoos, which were not hidden by the thin fabric of her dress.