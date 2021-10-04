Aniston, Oprah Winfrey and other stars who chose a life without children

Jennifer Aniston. Photo: Getty Images / Christopher Polk / Staff

“And the clock is ticking” – a phrase that has set many people on edge. Yes, they are ticking, so what? Over there, many celebrities have already ottiked their own, and they do not worry at all and live for their own pleasure.

Despite the fact that the topics of tolerance, freedom of choice, respect for the opinions of others are especially relevant now, the decisions of some people continue to condemn.

Most of all, celebrities who refuse the opportunity to have children cause discontent. We have compiled a selection of the most famous childfree stars.

Oprah Winfrey

As a child, the most popular presenter saw herself as a politician who could do a lot of good for people. At the age of 14, she became a victim of violence, and as a result gave birth to a son. The child soon died. This put an end to the question of children, and the presenter does not regret her decision.

For more than 20 years, Oprah has lived with her common-law husband Steadman Graham. On November 6, 1992, their engagement took place. Note that Winfrey considers girls from the school she created in South Africa to be her daughters. After retirement, Oprah Winfrey plans to live on the campus she created.

Kim Cattrall

The actress was married 3 times, and abandoned the desire to have children at the age of 30. Then she did not see anyone in the role of a husband, and she does not intend to give birth only in order not to arouse criticism of others.

Kim Cattrall is also known for her numerous short-lived romances. At the age of twenty-five, the actress managed to meet for a short time with Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau.

Kylie Minogue

In the personal life of the Australian singer, there were many painful partings with partners with whom she lived for several years.

Only one love affair with Michael Hutchence of the INXS group was worth what – experiencing a creative crisis, the singer committed suicide, which for a long time knocked Kylie out of a rut. In 2005, she was diagnosed with breast cancer, which she successfully cured in three years.

Just the other day it became known that Kylie Minogue received a marriage proposal from her boyfriend, 46-year-old creative director of the British magazine GQ and GQ style Paul Solomons. The couple has been dating since 2018.

At 52, the singer looks exquisite, this is clearly proved by numerous shootings, including in an advertisement for lingerie.

Jennifer Aniston

Serious and the most talked about in the press relationship was that of the actress with Brad Pitt. The couple got married in the summer of 2000 in Malibu. They were honestly called the most beautiful couple in Hollywood, but after five years, the couple separated.

The fatal beauty Angelina Jolie, whom the actor met on the set of the film “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”, turned out to be an insidious lovemaker.

After the divorce, many Jennifer’s haters insisted that Brad Pitt left Aniston because the girl did not want to disfigure herself by having children, but Jolie, on the contrary, did not mind having offspring.

Jennifer was very painfully going through the divorce and for a long time could not forget her ex-spouse, although they parted as friends. We were able to distract the girl only by doing yoga, which helped her to “let off steam.”

In 2010, the media began to exaggerate the relationship of the actress with her co-star in the film “The Bounty Hunter” – Gerard Butler. When the romance with Butler turned out to be doomed to failure, Aniston gave vent to feelings.

“Why does everyone label me ‘poor lonely Jen’? I am quite happy in love! Yes, my life cannot be called ordinary – there is no husband, children and a house bought on credit. And what? This is my life, it suits me and if you don’t like something, you don’t have to watch it, ”she said to the spiteful critics during an interview.

On the set of the film “Wanderlust” Jennifer Aniston devoted herself headlong to the affair with Justin Theroux. Suddenly, the affair with the 42-year-old actor and screenwriter has outgrown an ordinary flirtation between colleagues on the set.

Very soon Teru left his common-law wife, with whom he had been in a relationship for 14 years, and moved to Aniston.

True, the lovers got married only in the summer of 2015. The preparations for the wedding were strictly classified: the stars invited friends under the guise of celebrating Justin’s birthday.

“I gave birth to a lot of things, I literally feel like their mother, so I don’t think it’s fair to put a woman under such pressure,” she answered a question about probable motherhood at The Today Show in August 2014.

In February 2018, the couple announced their breakup. According to Jennifer, they were simply tired of each other.

Dita Von Teese

Dita von Teese explains the absence of children in her life simply: she loves her work and her body too much. And the men with whom the burlesque queen had affairs never dreamed of toddlers.

“I used to think that by the age of 28 I would be married and retire. Then I could not have imagined that my career would be in full swing.

If I got pregnant, I would reconsider my views, but even if this does not happen, I will not stop considering myself a woman, “says Dita.

Original article: https://www.nur.kz/family/gloss/1898325-kameron-dias-opra-uinfri-i-drugie-zvezdy-kotorye-vybrali-zizn-bez-detej/