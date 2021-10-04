Athletes vaccinated with Russian vaccines will be admitted to the 2022 Olympics

Athletes vaccinated with Russian vaccines against coronavirus will be allowed to participate in the Winter Olympics in Beijing in 2022. This is reported by TASS with reference to the organizing committee of the competition.
“All vaccines recognized by the World Health Organization, relevant international organizations, as well as officially approved by countries or regions, will be accepted, so Russian vaccines are acceptable,” the organizing committee said.
Five vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in Russia: Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, KoviVak, Sputnik Light and EpiVacCorona-N.
The World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Union (EU) medical regulator have not yet approved the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. WHO has suspended the approval process for the drug due to problems at one of its manufacturing facilities.
Today, October 4, Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko said that WHO has no claims to the Sputnik V vaccine, experts had questions about the documents. According to the minister, at the moment the documents for registration of the vaccine have been completed and sent to WHO.
At the moment, the list of vaccines that have received WHO approval includes drugs from the American companies Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, the German pharmaceutical company BionTech, the Anglo-Swedish company AstraZeneca and the Chinese company Sinopharm.
The Beijing Olympics will be held from 4 to 20 February 2022. At the end of September, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that only vaccinated athletes will be able to participate in the Games without going through a 21-day quarantine.
Due to the sanctions of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), Russian athletes will be deprived of the national flag and anthem at the Olympics. They will perform under the flag of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and with a fragment from the First Concerto for Piano and Orchestra by Pyotr Tchaikovsky.