Ben Affleck and J. Lo, Bella Hadid and Mark Kalman, Zendaya and Tom Holland, Sofya Tayurskaya and Ilya Prusikin

With the release of the Chiki series, Varvara Shmykova woke up as a star. It seemed that now in the life of the actress there is everything for happiness – her beloved husband Yevgeny Kozlov, their son Roots, as well as a lot of offers in the cinema and the love of fans. Back in September 2020, Varvara and Yevgeny demonstrated absolute idyll at Kinotavr, and by the beginning of 2021, something went wrong. Without any loud statements, at some point Varya simply began to appear with another – DJ Danya Radlov became her new chosen one. He reminded Internet users very strongly of Anton Lapenko, so the Internet decided that “Chicks” had such an effect on the actress. Well, we don’t know.

The most closed of the Kardashian sisters – Kendall Jenner – basically does not share the details of his personal life. “If I’m not completely, absolutely involved in a relationship with someone, why should I tell everyone about it? Even if I don’t know what it is, why should the world know about it? ” – exclaimed the model in an interview in 2017. It seems that this rule was in effect exactly until the moment when Kendall herself was convinced that she had found the one. Since 2020, there have been rumors that Jenner was dating basketball player Devin Booker. They were often seen together, but the model dared to confirm the romance only in June 2021, unobtrusively showing a photo with her boyfriend among other pictures. We hope the guys are serious.