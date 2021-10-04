Ben Affleck commented on return to Batman role in “Flash”

Ben Affleck praises the time he spent working on the film Flash… The actor called the tape “entertainment” compared to filming Justice League…

The actor knows how difficult making DC films can be. In addition to Superman performer Henry Cavill, Affleck faced internal problems from DC and Warner Bros., which led to the cancellation of his solo film. “Batman”…

When fans found out that Ben Affleck was playing Bruce Wayne again in “Flash”, it was a small miracle. And fans will be delighted to hear that Affleck is enjoying his return to the DC Cinematic Universe.

[«Флэш»] was a really good way to revisit the hero as the previous experience was difficult. It was really sweet. Really fun … I had a great time … I love Ezra [Миллера]and I had the opportunity to see Jason [Момоа], which is filmed there in “Aquamene [и Затерянное Королевство]”…

Rumor has it that Affleck will only appear in a handful of scenes since he arrived on set at the end of production. Michael Keaton, who also returned to the image of Bruce Wayne, will play a big role.

Premiere “Flash” scheduled for November 3, 2022.