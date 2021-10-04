Ben Affleck is ready to play Batman again, but on one condition

The relationship between Ben Affleck and Batman was tumultuous to say the least, but despite the initial and inevitable backlash that emerged when the actor was announced to play a new version of the Dark Knight, most fans now would like him to linger in the DCU. as long as possible.

The bright performance of the actor was one of the highlights in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice“, a “Justice LeagueZack Snyder presented the character much better than he did in the theatrical version. At one time, Affleck was appointed director and screenwriter for the solo film “Batman“, In which he was supposed to play the main role, however, plans changed, and the film lost its relevance.

However, a new rumor claims that Ben Affleck could play Batman again in the DC MCU, but only if Zach Snyder stays on board as well.

The director has nothing to do with “Flash“Where Affleck appears in a cameo as Batman, unless he takes on an executive producer role, but it would be great if a previously planned solo film gets a second wind, possibly on HBO Max. Obviously, there will be more and more rumors about a possible project due to the fact that netizens are posting the hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderVerse, wanting more DC projects from Zack Snyder.

Would you like to see Ben Affleck as Batman again? Be sure to share your opinion in the comments below!