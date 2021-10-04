Ben Affleck remembered the affair with Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s romance attracted the press and their fans very much. The relationship of the lovers was serious and even turned, in a sense, into a creative union. In 2002, after the couple openly demonstrated their love in the music video for the song Jenny from the Block, Ben and Jennifer got engaged. But the wedding never took place, and in 2004, when the actors played together in the movie “Jersey Girl”, they broke up.

On the Hollywood Reporter Awards Chatter podcast recently, Ben recalled how society treated their romance with Jennifer unfairly.

“People were so sexist and racist. They wrote such nasty things about her that if it were in our time, these people would be immediately fired. But now she is being praised and respected for the work she has done and for all that she has achieved. It should be so! ” – exclaimed Affleck.

And Lopez in an interview noted that her current engagement with the famous baseball player Alex Rodriguez does not arouse the public’s interest as their affair with Affleck.

“Things were much worse then. It was just crazy. Now, at least, I can at least a little show people who I really am. And then they believed everything they read on the cover of the tabloid. Very often it was not true or only partly true ”, – the singer is indignant.

According to Jennifer, now it’s not tabloids that are popular, but social networks, thanks to which she herself can tell the truth. For example, that her current chosen one is not a die-hard athlete, whom they considered him to be, but a caring father and a man who loyally loves his girlfriend.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Marina Bogdanova