Ben Affleck spoke touchingly about ex-lover Jennifer Lopez

“I am very happy that she received the recognition she deserved.”





REX / Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck











The 48-year-old actor publicly admired his ex-fiance 17 years after the breakup. 51-year-old J. Lo became the star of the new issue of American InStyle and received many compliments on the pages of the magazine from people who have known her for more than one year. Ben Affleck could not resist the question that occupies all fans of the singer: “Where are you hiding the fountain of youth?”

“Why do you look the same as you did in 2003, and I’m in my 40s at best?” Ben joked. Jennifer Lopez answered him in return: “Ben is funny! He looks good too. “

“I thought I was hardworking, but what shocked me was what she did day in and day out,” Affleck added. – She always took her work seriously, quietly and selflessly went to her goal, and then came back and redoubled her efforts. To this day, she remains the most hardworking person I have met in this business. She is very talented, but she also worked very hard to be successful. I am very happy that she has finally received the recognition she deserves. “

Jen and Ben started dating in 2002, after the pop star’s divorce from her second husband, Chris Judd. A few months later, they got engaged, but in January 2004 they announced their separation. After that Affleck married Jennifer Garner, and Lopez married Mark Anthony. She is now engaged to baseball star Alex Rodriguez.