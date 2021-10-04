Bezos, Cruz and Peresild: actors and businessmen fly into space | moika78.ru

Not only astronauts and astronauts can now leave the planet. Amazon founder and one of the richest people in the world, Jeff Bezos, announced that he will go into space with his brother on July 20. Moika78 reminds of who else is waiting for a journey beyond the Earth.

Actress Yulia Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko

The shooting of the Russian feature film with the working title “Challenge” will take place on the ISS. Actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko will fly into space. The backup crew included Alena Mordovina and Alexey Dudin.

Before the flight, the film crew will undergo special training: tests on a centrifuge and a vibration stand and familiarization flights on an airplane in zero gravity.

The start is scheduled for October 5, 2021.

Actor Tom Cruise and director Doug Lyman

Hollywood keeps up with Russian filmmakers. In the fall of 2021, actor Tom Cruise and director Doug Lyman are also going into space. This became known after the publication of the waybill on the Space Shuttle Almanac Twitter page.

NASA Director Jim Bridenstein expressed hope that the picture will inspire young scientists and engineers to study space.

Businessman Yusaku Maezawa and video director Yozo Hirano

Two tourists will leave for the ISS on December 8. The space station will be visited by Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa and video director Yozo Hirano.

They will fly into space on the Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft. Aleksandr Misurkin, a Russian cosmonaut and member of Roscosmos, has been appointed as the crew commander.