Billionaire Ray Dalio speculated when Bitcoin could be destroyed – Cryptocurrency News

The success of a cryptocurrency can provoke its death, but at the same time, Bitcoin is a good alternative to cash.

Ray Dalio named the condition for the destruction of bitcoin / Photo: Collage: Today

Billionaire Ray Dalio, founder of hedge fund Bridgewater, spoke about how regulators can destroy Bitcoin.

He told about this in interview CNBC.

“If this (bitcoin. – Ed.) will indeed succeed, they will kill him or try to kill him. And I think they will kill him because they have ways to do it, “ – said the billionaire.

Ray Dalio said that the legalization of bitcoin in El Salvador cannot be compared with the fact that, for example, China and India impose restrictions on the circulation of cryptocurrencies, and in the US they are still talking about how to regulate and control this.

At the same time, the billionaire added that Bitcoin is a good alternative to cash.

According to Dalio, the attractiveness of cryptocurrency is increasing for investors in the modern world economy, which is characterized by:

increase in debt

monetary expansion

inflation.

Over the past 12 months, Bitcoin has more than quadrupled. This year the price for bitcoin exceeded $ 60 thousand.

In El Salvador, Bitcoin became the legal tender

In El Salvador, since September 7, the most popular cryptocurrency – bitcoin – has become equal to the US dollar and has become an official means of payment.

Bitcoin owners can pay with cryptocurrency for any services and goods in the country.

Recall that at the beginning of summer 2021, bitcoin lost about half of the price, falling from a record almost 65 thousand dollars, which were fixed in April.