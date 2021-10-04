Bitcoin (BTC) Targets New Highs After Successful Week

Bitcoin (BTC) has grown significantly over the week from September 27 to October 3, rising from a low of $ 40,753 to a high of $ 49,228

Bitcoin is now trying to break the $ 47,850 zone. If it succeeds, the bullish trend will accelerate.

Dynamics of BTC during the week

On the weekly chart, you can see that BTC rallied significantly during the week of September 27th through October 3rd, forming a bullish engulfing session.

However, it is still trading below the upside support line broken in early May. This line originates from the March levels. In addition, Bitcoin has yet to overcome the resistance of the super trend.

RSI and MACD are both bearish. The RSI is above the 50 mark.

Thus, the technical indicators on the weekly chart give mixed signals.

Source: TradingView

BTC overcame resistance

The daily chart shows that bitcoin has consolidated above $ 44,000. This area used to be a resistance area. As a result, on October 1, a bullish engulfing candlestick appeared.

Technical indicators turned in a bullish direction. MACD has given a bullish reversal signal and is also moving up. RSI settled above 50.

BTC faced resistance at $ 47,850. In addition, this line coincides with the resistance of the super trend on the daily chart. If the price breaks through it, growth to new heights is possible.

Source: TradingView

The six-hour chart shows that BTC has broken out of the descending parallel channel that it has been in since September 7th.

This suggests that the previous correction has ended, and BTC is now moving up.

The $ 47,850 0.618 level coincides with the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement regarding the entire downward movement.

In addition, Bitcoin has recovered above the intermediate resistance and is ready to test it as support. In case of a successful rebound, the price will continue to rise.

Source: TradingView

Further dynamics

The two-hour chart shows that BTC has moved beyond the upward parallel channel. This indicates the development of a bullish momentum.

After retesting the channel resistance line, the most likely scenario may be the growth of BTC to $ 52,200- $ 54,200. The target range is determined by the length of the first wave (black) and the extension of the first wave (white).

Source: TradingView

The latest technical analysis for Bitcoin (BTC) can be read here.

Disclaimer

All information contained on our website is published in good faith and objectivity, and for informational purposes only. The reader is solely responsible for any actions he takes based on the information received on our website.