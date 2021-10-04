Black Widow fans took up arms against Scarlett Johansson. In vain, the actress called the heroine overly sexualized

The moviegoers found out that Scarlett Johansson in an interview criticized the image of Natasha Romanoff in Iron Man 2, and are already sharpening their pitchforks. They are sure that the actress turned down about the hypersexualization of the Black Widow, and remembered what the main spy of Marvel should be like. Scarlett, you have a deuce, go teach materiel.

On the eve of the premiere of the solo film “Black Widow” Scarlett Johansson gave an interview to Collider in 2019. However, the coronavirus intervened, and the release of the tape about Natasha Romanoff moved, but in 2021 the spy’s story will finally be told to viewers.

In honor of the upcoming release of “Black Widow”, the editors of the Collider portal published a conversation with Scarlett Johansson, in which the actress spoke about the upcoming movie release and speculated about the evolution of Natasha Romanoff’s image. In an interview with a journalist, Johansson noted that she and the team are gradually moving away from sexualizing the famous spy, but during the Iron Man 2 movie, the emphasis on the widow’s seductive appearance was very strong.

You look back at Iron Man 2, and while the movie was really fun and had a lot of great moments, Black Widow is so sexualized, you know? Even the characters talked about her as a property or a thing, or whatever, as a pretty ass, in fact. And Tony Stark at one point called her a piece of meat, saying: “I want it too.” And, perhaps, then it really looked like a compliment, – said the actress to the journalists of the publication.

On Twitter, Marvel fans did not like such conclusions of the actress, and moviegoers are already ready to shoot at close range for their favorite Natasha Romanoff.

Sorry, but that was literally the essence of her character ?! She needed to seduce Stark and find out what he was doing.

Isn’t that the whole point? She was his hot undercover assistant. Someone he never suspected, but in fact, she followed his every move. You know … How’s the spy?

Others recalled that it was thanks to this role that Scarlett Johansson became a popular actress.

Bro … You would be nothing if this movie never happened, sit down, damn it, lol.

It’s funny when she cashes checks, she doesn’t think about it.

11 years later, the actress complains about being a fictional character because it’s trending and needs to draw attention to a new movie in which she plays the same fictional character.

