Black Widow sealed Scarlett Johansson’s fate in the Marvel Cinematic

A solo film of the Black Widow was released on wide and not only screens. The action movie of the Marvel studio of the same name tells about the fate of one of the most beloved heroines of the Universe. Now Kevin Feige will read Scarlett Johansson’s further collaboration.

“Black Widow” has been waited for a long time. Not just a long time, but a very long time. The premiere has been postponed countless times due to the coronavirus. However, the third wave showed that there was no point in waiting any longer. The film was released on July 9 and is being played in theaters and on the Disney + streaming service.

The tape showed good box office receipts on the first weekend, which made the main head of the cinematic universe, Kevin Feige, think about further cooperation with Scarlett Johansson. By the way, the actress was the producer of the tape. But first things first.

The heroine, who has appeared in many films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been waiting in the wings for more than 10 years. And now the fans got the opportunity to see the story about the fate of the character on the big screens.

The first part tells that Natasha became a participant in a special program of the Soviet Union for the training of murderers, where only orphans were taken. The children were raised by agents as family. Such a plot is not fresh, but very much loved in America. Evil Union, the ubiquitous and unprincipled KGB service, a beauty who betrayed her homeland for the sake of the American dream, that is, real freedom and real good.

There are so many “cranberries” that it sets the teeth on edge. But since the film does not claim any seriousness, the studio itself declared it as a passing summer action movie, then this state of affairs does not cause any special claims. In addition, Florence Pugh plays with passion and enthusiasm, which smooths out some corners.

The appearance of Task Master pleased and then disappointed. This controversial Marvel villain is loved by many fans, but the character’s revelation and looks have left some of them feeling frustrated.

As a result, reviews about the tape are still mixed. Someone likes the film very much, but someone does not go at all. It will be possible to talk about the success of the picture later after the rental is completed and the general box office receipts become known.

In the meantime, Kevin Feige is optimistic. He is considering options for further cooperation with Johansson. The thing is that in one of the final films on Infinity War, Natasha Romanoff died. However, Scarlet may well get a producer spot again or appear in the franchise’s spin-offs.

