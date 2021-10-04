Boxing. Usyk and Joshua accused of contractual fight

An unexpected opinion about the championship fight between Alexander Usik and Anthony Joshua for the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles was expressed by the former coach of ex-world champion Vladimir Klitschko Sergey Gorodnichev. He accused the boxers of “negotiating”.

According to the mentor, on the one hand, “we all saw what Usyk was capable of and how Joshua did it.” On the other hand, Gorodnichev believes that boxing fans and specialists were “bred like clowns.”

“There’s some kind of agreement,” said a specialist in one of the social networks. “Let me explain why I think so. Joshua has a $ 100 million contract with the Arabs for three fights. [Тайсон Фьюри, чемпион WBC] it’s hard to come to an agreement, but you need to box, they organized a fight with Usik, let “new blood” into the heavy weight “.

But now, according to Gorodnichev, Joshua needs to close his contract with the Arabs and carry out three fights: “We look: he lost the first fight, he will win the second fight, and perhaps they can make a third fight. So, it seems to me that we were divorced.”

As previously reported, on the night of September 26 in London, Usyk defeated Joshua by unanimous decision. The Crimean native has won world titles by the World Boxing Association (WBA), International Boxing Federation (IBF), World Boxing Organization (WBO) and International Boxing Organization (IBO).