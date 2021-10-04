Brad Pitt, Colin Farrell and other celebrity men who were not spoiled by age (and their beauty secrets)

Agree, we rarely care about what procedures Hollywood actors do to preserve their youth. But in vain: they also work a lot for the good of their appearance. Below are a few examples of men aging on the principle of that very good wine, whose age is only a plus, and their, we will not be afraid of the word, beauty secrets.
Although the aging process itself is more gradual for men than for women, they already have enough problems. Which and why, explains Alexander Zhuikov, endocrinologist at the clinic of Yulia Shcherbatova:
“From about 30 years of age in men, the level of testosterone decreases annually by 1.5-2%. There are many reasons for this. For example, we are genetically programmed to give offspring at a young age and to have time to raise it elementary.
Plus, with age, many errors accumulate in our cells, and we can pass them on to our offspring. Therefore, it is not by chance that nature reduces our fertility, that is, the ability to reproduce, every year.
Along with testosterone, pep goes away – a man prefers a sofa and a TV to any adventure. One of the outward signs of testosterone loss is a decrease in muscle mass and the appearance of fat, especially on the abdomen. “I have become more solid,” the men say. It is believed that this is happening because they began to spend more time in the office and driving. But this is the wrong answer.
It turns out that it is not so easy for male actors to keep fit after 40. But let’s discuss those who do succeed.
If we were a yellow site about the life of celebrities, we would certainly have written how in Quentin Tarantino’s last film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” Brad Pitt struck fans with his beauty. Although this is certainly not news – Pitt wins us down in literally every movie. It’s just that this case is special: at the time of the release of the picture, the actor turned 55 years old. But, looking at him, I don’t want to ask about age at all.
So a whole generation of people has grown up who do not remember what Downey Jr. looked like before the first “Iron Man”. And since the 1990s he has been receiving prestigious film awards, is actively working as a face and now, perhaps, looks more cheerful than at the beginning of his career.
It was 2021, and the journalists were still interested in why there are so many girls among Mikkelsen’s fans who are much younger than him. The actor himself throws up his hands, probably fearing that the champions of the new ethics will misunderstand him. But we don’t see anything strange in this.
In random paparazzi photos, Lowe – even in home clothes and balding – again looks like someone’s crash. And mimic wrinkles, to the envy of his peers, make him only more solid.
Being Colin Farrell means changing beyond recognition just for the sake of filming a superhero movie. In life, the actor changes quite smoothly. It’s hard to give him a legit 44.
And finally: the brutal faces of the heroes did not convince us that they were not touched by the hand of an esthetician. Therefore, we asked the cosmetologist and dermatovenerologist Daria Rogoten what her thoughts were on this matter:
“All these men have a very good complexion, an even skin tone. There is no pigmentation, blood vessels and other formations characteristic of people of their age. They are most likely doing phototherapy – courses on a Bbl or M22 machine.
Their pores are not enlarged, the skin texture is even. Hyperkeratosis, which develops with age (especially in men), is absent. I think they clean it all up with laser resurfacing. Once a year, they make a course in between filming.
I would like to note that the actors do not have swelling. They probably undergo a course of facial massage quite often – for lymphatic drainage and relaxation.
They are unlikely to make injections, because each, be it fillers, biorevitalization, mesotherapy, implies a period of rehabilitation.
I would like to separately mention Brad Pitt. In his last films, I began to notice that his forehead activity was quite reduced. Probably, he injects the minimum dosage of Botox: natural facial expressions are preserved, but he cannot make any wide movements with his forehead. ”
