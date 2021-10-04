Brad Pitt, Colin Farrell and other celebrity men who were not spoiled by age (and their beauty secrets)

If we were a yellow site about the life of celebrities, we would certainly have written how in Quentin Tarantino’s last film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” Brad Pitt struck fans with his beauty. Although this is certainly not news – Pitt wins us down in literally every movie. It’s just that this case is special: at the time of the release of the picture, the actor turned 55 years old. But, looking at him, I don’t want to ask about age at all.