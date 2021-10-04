“Brad Pitt gave it”: Agatha Muceniece received a brand new “Maybach” from a fan-oligarch

Arguments of the Week → Show business



18 March 2021, 14:04

Photo: social networks

Divorced Agata Muceniece did not suffer for long after breaking up with Priluchny, although she recorded many dull videos. And now she is reaping the fruits of a public divorce – she has a wealthy admirer who is ready to replace the ex-husband of the actress in the military post.

“This is a famous oligarch. He recently gave Agatha a Maybach for 10 million rubles. From his side, you can see sincere feelings, which, of course, arouses the envy of Agatha’s colleagues. She is a bright girl, after her divorce from Pavel, her career is going uphill, ”said TV presenter Alexei Sharanin.

Agatha recently posted a series of stories on Instagram while driving an executive car. When asked where the car was from, she replied: “Brad Pitt gave it to me.” Fans saw a foreign car and said that it was a GLS Maybach, which actually costs 23 million rubles.

Muceniece is not the first lady who managed to turn a divorce into a good start for her own career. The main thing, as in the case of Samoilova and Buzova, is to do it publicly.

