Brad Pitt starring in a movie with Sandra Bullock for the first time

57-year-old Brad Pitt and 56-year-old Sandra Bullock will play in one film. Both stars have Oscars but have never crossed paths on the big screen. But in 2021, they are involved in the filming of an action movie together.

According to Deadline, Sony is going to film the Japanese bestseller Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaki. The film will be titled Bullet Train. According to the plot of the book, five hired killers find themselves on the same train. Each of them has its own task, but all these orders are somehow related to each other.

Pitt will definitely get the main role, but who will be played by Bullock is unknown. It may well execute the killer. The cast also includes 21-year-old Joey King, Kick-Ass star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joker star Zazie Bitz, Michael Shannon, Lady Gaga, as well as Hiroyuki Sanada, Karen Fukuhara and other Hollywood actors of Japanese descent. Filming began back in November 2020.

