Breast epilation and a poisonous spider on the face: what do the actors go to for their roles

BuzzFeed has collected interesting facts about famous films that will make you respect and love some of the actors even more. We publish the most interesting of them. 1. Rotting food on tables in the Harry Potter movies Chris Columbus, the director of the first two parts of Harry Potter, wanted everything in his films to look as realistic as possible. This also applied to food. Therefore, all the dishes on the tables in the Great Hall of Hogwarts were real. However, over time, the food deteriorated, and soon it was almost impossible to work on the site due to the unbearable smell. On the set, the actors had to pretend they didn’t feel anything, even though there was rotten food in front of them. To prevent this from happening again, the following films have already used frozen food or dummies of dishes.

2. Leonardo DiCaprio ate raw bison liver on the set of “The Survivor” Vegetarian DiCaprio worried that the artificial organ created by the props department wasn’t looking realistic enough. And what did he do? Volunteered to eat real raw liver. The scene evokes not the most pleasant feelings, but the actor proved that he is ready for anything for his role. On the set of The Survivor, there were other difficult scenes for DiCaprio: for example, he had to sleep in a dead horse and swim in an icy river.

3. And again Leo, who continued to play in “Django Unchained” despite the cut of his hand In the second part of the film, there is a scene in which the actor strikes the table with all his might and breaks the glass. His hand is bloody and you might think that this is another achievement of make-up artists. But as it turned out, the blood in the frame was real. DiCaprio did cut himself, but did not leave the role. He continued to play, ignoring the pain, but eventually he had to put several stitches.

4. Kate Winslet passed out during the sink scene in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind On the set of the film, she had to spend several hours in hot water. According to Jim Carrey, the actress even felt sick several times, but director Michel Gondry did not want to suspend work. Eventually Kate fainted.

5. Lupita Nyong’o on the set of the film “We” remained in her role all day The actress played two roles in the horror at once – the ideal mother of the family (Adelaide) and her creepy double (Red). This play against herself had a strong emotional impact on her. Throughout the day, she did not stop talking in her eerie voice and isolated herself from the rest of the actors.

6. Tony Todd really put bees in his mouth at Candyman While filming the infamous bee scene in Candyman, the actor actually stuffed his mouth with live insects. However, even before filming, he agreed on a bonus of $ 1,000 for each time a bee stings him. This happened 23 times.

7. Daniel Stern did not know that in the movie “Home Alone” on his face will be a living spider The actor initially did not know that the scene would be filmed with the participation of a real poisonous tarantula. Stern had to portray a grimace of horror and a cry completely without a sound, so as not to frighten the spider, otherwise the consequences would be dire. As a result, the scene was filmed from the very first take, and the sound was added after.

8. Real Breast Hair Removal for Steve Carell in The 40-Year-Old Virgin The director of the film, Judd Apatow, decided that emotions should be natural, so the actor experienced all the delights of this procedure. He really had his own hair ripped off with wax, so the scream in the frame is one hundred percent sincere. The scene, luckily for Carell, was shot in one take.