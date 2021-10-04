Britney Spears to give a candid interview to Oprah Winfrey? Let’s tell!

“She felt understood.”





REX / Shutterstock

Britney Spears











The resonance sparked by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview inspired the 39-year-old pop star to tell her story to Oprah Winfrey. Britney Spears does not like to talk publicly from heart to heart, but she feels that in the company of a famous TV presenter, she will be comfortable sharing her secret. In addition, the singer felt tremendous support after the premiere of a documentary about her long-term guardianship, and realized that fans want to know the truth about her life.

“Britney wants to talk about her past, believing that others should not tell her story. She has always hated to be interviewed, but if she ever dares to do so, Oprah will most likely be her first choice, ” said an Entertainment Tonight source. “Although Britney was unable to change her custody, she received millions of messages from fans and felt understood.”

So far, the rumors have not been confirmed by either Spears or Winfrey, but fans of the star have launched a campaign on social networks so that the meeting of the stars still takes place. Britney already gave an interview to Oprah in 2002, when she was at the peak of her popularity. Even then, the performer noted that she did not want other people to tell her how to behave.

Recall that after a nervous breakdown in 2007, the life and career of the star came under the full control of her father, Jamie Spears. Now Britney is trying to win her freedom in court, but so far to no avail. The next hearing on this case will take place in April. Spears’ attorney insists that Jody Montgomery, who does this professionally, should take over the duties of the guardian.