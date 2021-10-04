Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford and Robert Downey Jr claim for Golden Raspberry



Artem GUSYATINSKY

April 4 09:30

0

Photo: razzies.com

Most of all “lucky” movie “The Amazing Journey of Dr. Dolittle”. This fantasy film has collected six nominations, including in the categories “Worst Film”, “Worst Actor”, “Worst Director”. The story of Dr. Dolittle, who knows how to talk to animals and goes in search of some drug to save the queen’s life, really turned out to be awkward, although they poured $ 175 million into it. At the box office, the picture failed miserably.

Robert Downey Jr., who played the main role in the film, was nominated not only for the title of “Worst Actor”, but his asset (more precisely, the liability) was nominated for the “Worst Screen Duo”. And here the authors of the award are already mocking not at one of the partners of Iron Man, but at his speech. In the story, Dr. John Doolittle is Welsh, and the American Downey had to imitate the peculiar accent of the natives of Wales. It turned out frankly bad – that is why the actor is spelled out in the duet nomination as follows: “Robert Downey Jr. and his completely unconvincing Welsh accent.”

In the same nomination there is the legendary Harrison Ford, who managed to get into the “Golden Raspberry” because of the movie “Call of the Wild”, in which his hero travels across North America with a dog. The dog was drawn on a computer, and the result is clearly reflected in how Ford is declared in the duet nomination: “Harrison Ford and his obviously fake computer dog.”

Other star contenders for Golden Raspberry are Bruce Willis, who has forgotten when he last starred in a decent film. Die Hard was awarded in the nomination “Worst Supporting Actor” for three “masterpieces” at once – “Ordered: Destroy”, “Until the Morning” and “The Breach”. All three films are primitive low-budget action films.

There is another respected veteran in the same nomination – Arnold Schwarzenegger. He was noted for the painting “The Secret of the Dragon’s Seal” inspired by the works of Gogol. The winners of the “Golden Raspberry-2021” award will be announced on April 24.

