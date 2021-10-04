Buzova, amid skirmishes with Dava, admired the reunion of Lopez and Affleck

TV presenter Olga Buzova has long parted with showman David Manukyan. However, the stars still cannot forget their previous grievances and quarrels. Although the ex-darling of Dava is not ready to return to the rapper, she does not exclude the renewal of relations with the former.

By the way, the host of Stars in Africa is inspired by Ben Affleck’s romance with Jennifer Lopez. After 20 years of hiatus, the artists got back together.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been spotted choosing a Los Angeles mansionThe couple arrived with a realtor in an elite area and behaved like future spouses.

“I’m not categorical. I can’t say, “No, I couldn’t go into the river twice.” Because there was no such experience yet. Everything is possible. It depends on how you drifted apart. If a partner has acted badly with his loved one, meanly, then it depends on the woman – whether she is ready to forgive, ”Olga admitted.

“There are plenty of examples in show business – Ben Affleck with Jennifer Lopez. I really hope that this is all true, and we are not being led by the nose. Because they are so cute, such a beautiful couple. But often behind this beautiful picture there is a lot that is inaccessible to the viewer and fans. Sometimes a really beautiful picture crumbles to pieces when you understand what is happening inside the family, behind the scenes, ”said Buzova at the presentation of the show“ Buzova in the Kitchen ”.

We will remind, earlier David Manukyan decided to take revenge on Olga Buzova and published a personal correspondence with his former lover. In the messages, the TV presenter asks the ex-chosen one to talk to her.

