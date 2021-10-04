Chris Hemsworth is even more fun in Thor 4: Love and Thunder

At the moment, with so many MCU projects coming out in movies and on Disney +, you can just forget about the upcoming releases.

The amount of content in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is growing exponentially. But given the fact that Loki is now in the spotlight, it is important not to forget about his brother – another god who will soon receive a new solo album.

Director Taika Waititi again made a new “Torah” director, which means that the humor fans loved in Tore: Ragnarok, will return. According to Karen Gillan, the film will be even funnier.

In an interview with Collider, the actress commented that she had read the script. “Torah: Love and Thunder”… In addition to being delighted with the presence of the Guardians of the Galaxy, she noted that Chris Hemsworth’s character is “even more hilarious than he was last time.”

My reaction to reading the script was excitement. It looked like it was going to be a crazy ride. This is Taika at his best and Taika at his best. The guards in the movie, I think, are just fun, and Thor is even more fun than last time.

Taika Waititi himself said that Thor: Love and Thunder “This is very different from Ragnarok, noting that“ there will be a lot more emotion in this movie. And much more love. And much more thunder. “

The premiere of the film in Russia will take place on May 5, 2022.