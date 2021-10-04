Chris Hemsworth Reveals His Muscular Body Before Filming New “Thor”

In a few days, the shooting of the new part of the Marvel comic strip about the powerful god Thor will start. Chris Hemsworth will again star in Thor: Love and Thunder. The actor shared new photos with family and friends in Australia today. On them you can see in what physical form Hemsworth will appear in the new film.

As in the previous parts, in order to look impressive on the screen, the actor spent a lot of time playing sports. Previously, Hemsworth posted an impressive workout photo, which confused another star of the film, Chris Pratt (Chris Pratt).

Now Hemsworth has shown photographs from Australia, where the shooting will take place. The actor, along with his wife, actress Elsa Pataky, and children spent several days enjoying the views of his homeland.

Prior to that, Chris Hemsworth posted a small boxing session on Instagram.

Most likely, he trained not only to play Thor. Rumor has it that Hemsworth will play the famous wrestler Hulk Hogan in the film directed by Todd Phillips.