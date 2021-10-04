Chris Hemsworth showed off his thin legs and was trolled by fans. But the photo was appreciated by Reynolds and Gadot

Chris Hemsworth posted a family photo with his son on Instagram, but the attention of fans is riveted to the feet of the actor. Now they are sure: someone clearly will not be disturbed by additional classes.

“I hold my boy’s hand and ask him the age-old question:“ Who do you want to be when you grow up? ”The actor wrote in a post. – “Dad, I want to be Superman.” It’s lucky that I have two more children. “

Photo appreciated by Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, Josh Brolin and other actors. But Luke Hemsworth decided to troll his own brother a little, paying attention to his legs: “Bro, are you missing leg day again?” In the comments of such jokes, you can find at least ten more.

Discussion of the actor’s physique made its way to Twitter.

Those legs are like toothpicks – Nadeem the dream (@nadeema) May 25, 2021



I am not trying to body shame at all but what is wrong with Chris Hemsworth’s legs? pic.twitter.com/q74tsGSq1u – ???????? Nicholas ???????? (@NicholasJLevi) May 25, 2021



no one is looking at his legs, they’ll be covered 🙂 – メ ラ ニ ー Melanie (@melythemac) May 25, 2021



It is noteworthy that recently Dwayne Johnson also caught the attention of fans with his feet. True, in his case, they are so massive that they even made it into the news.