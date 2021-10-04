https://ria.ru/20210113/khemsvort-1592778734.html

Chris Hemsworth showed off the muscles of the Hulk and Thor





Chris Hemsworth posted on his Instagram a photo on the beach, where he was relaxing with his wife, actress Elsa Pataky, according to the Daily Mail. RIA Novosti, 13.01.2021

MOSCOW, January 13 – RIA Novosti. Chris Hemsworth posted on his Instagram a photo on the beach, where he was relaxing with his wife, actress Elsa Pataky, according to the Daily Mail. The picture taken by Pataki gained more than two and a half million likes in a few hours. Subscribers were surprised by the size of their idol’s biceps: “I didn’t even fit into the frame”, “monster”, “this arm is bigger than my future”, “divine muscles” … Some called him Hulk, others Thor. “One of those moments when I did not know that I was being filmed,” the actor himself joked in the commentary. Chris Hemsworth (37) and his wife Elsa Pataky (44), with whom they have been together for ten years, have three children: a seven-year-old girl India and two six-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan.

