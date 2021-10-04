https://ria.ru/20210113/khemsvort-1592778734.html
Chris Hemsworth showed off the muscles of the Hulk and Thor
Chris Hemsworth demonstrated the muscles of the Hulk and Thor – Russia news today
Chris Hemsworth showed off the muscles of the Hulk and Thor
Chris Hemsworth posted on his Instagram a photo on the beach, where he was relaxing with his wife, actress Elsa Pataky, according to the Daily Mail. RIA Novosti, 13.01.2021
2021-01-13T04: 37
2021-01-13T04: 37
2021-01-13T04: 37
the culture
culture News
movies and TV shows
Chris Hemsworth
life style
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/01/0c/1592776292_0:470:1080:1078_1920x0_80_0_0_35e411619834f91f397a14b342651ed1.jpg
MOSCOW, January 13 – RIA Novosti. Chris Hemsworth posted on his Instagram a photo on the beach, where he was relaxing with his wife, actress Elsa Pataky, according to the Daily Mail. The picture taken by Pataki gained more than two and a half million likes in a few hours. Subscribers were surprised by the size of their idol’s biceps: “I didn’t even fit into the frame”, “monster”, “this arm is bigger than my future”, “divine muscles” … Some called him Hulk, others Thor. “One of those moments when I did not know that I was being filmed,” the actor himself joked in the commentary. Chris Hemsworth (37) and his wife Elsa Pataky (44), with whom they have been together for ten years, have three children: a seven-year-old girl India and two six-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan.
https://ria.ru/20201124/hemsworth-1585983061.html
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/01/0c/1592776292_0:270:1080:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_80567ab280680d456fcc7b0b763dc215.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
culture news, movies and TV series, chris hemsworth, lifestyle
The photo, taken by Pataki, got more than two and a half million likes in a few hours.
Subscribers were surprised by the size of their idol’s biceps: “I didn’t even fit into the frame”, “monster”, “this arm is bigger than my future”, “divine muscles.” Some called him Hulk, others Thor.
“One of those moments when I didn’t know I was being filmed,” the actor himself joked in the commentary.
Chris Hemsworth (37) and his wife Elsa Pataky (44), with whom they have been together for ten years, have three children: a seven-year-old girl India and two six-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan.
Chris Hemsworth’s teammate asked him to stop training for the role of Thor