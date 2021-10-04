Clooney was rejected, she was torn to bed with Brad Pitt: 20 interesting facts about the movie “Thelma and Louise”

Two friends, Thelma and Louise, decide to move away from the sickly town and from their hated men. Unfortunately, on the way, they have to commit a number of crimes, including murder. They are put on the wanted list all over America, and the girlfriends are left with only one thing – by any means to have time to get to Mexico. An exemplary “female” (now they would say feminist) film was directed by Ridley Scott, previously known for the horror movie “Alien” and cyberpunk “Blade Runner”. An absolute classic of Hollywood, must see! Here are 20 facts about how this masterpiece was created:

1. The trailer for the film, released by MGM, presented the picture more like a feminist comedy, although in terms of genre and finale it is pure drama.

2. Thelma and Louise were originally supposed to be played by Michelle Pfeiffer and Jodie Foster respectively, Ridley Scott would be the producer and Callie Khuri, the film’s screenwriter, would also take on the director’s duties. But the preparation for the film dragged on, Pfeiffer and Foster left the project, and Ridley agreed to direct the picture.

3. Goldie Hawn and Meryl Streep have long wanted to co-star in the same film. Thelma & Louise was one of the projects the actresses were considering. But in the end they decided to play Death Becomes Her (1992).

4. George Clooney auditioned for the role of J.D. five times, but he never got the part.

5.When Geena Davis accidentally found herself next to George Clooney on a plane more than 20 years after the film’s release, during the conversation, George mentioned that he had read the audition text with her for the role of J.D., but unfortunately she had to admit that he does not remember listening to it.

6.On the set, five 1966 Thunderbird convertibles were used at once. A camera was fixed on one of the cars, the other was filmed from a distance, two used stuntmen and one was a backup. It was used when one of the other machines had a technical problem.

7. It took the producers so long to find a suitable actress for the role of Louise that they even had to enter into a special agreement with Geena Davis, who agreed to play both Thelma and Louise.

8. Jason Beg improvised his scene where the police officer starts crying when Thelma points the gun at him, thinking that it will make his character more memorable, instead of dispassionately fulfilling the demands of Thelma and Louise.

9. This is the fifth – and, as of 2021, the most recent – film to receive two Academy Award nominations for Best Actress at once, with nominations for Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis. They lost to Jodie Foster for her role in The Silence of the Lambs (1991).

10. Ridley Scott was nominated for Best Director but lost to Jonathan Demme, also for Silence of the Lambs (1991). Interestingly, Ridley Scott directed the sequel to The Silence of the Lambs – Hannibal (2001)

11. The final scene of the film, due to the right lighting, had to be filmed in just 45 minutes. Ridley Scott did it.

12. Watching the film inspired Tori Amos to write the song “Me and a Gun” about the attack she experienced at the age of twenty-one.

13. Holly Hunter and Frances McDormand were considered for the roles of Thelma and Louise, respectively.

14. Twenty-four police cars and three helicopters were used for the climax of the film.

15. In the documentary film Celluloid Wardrobe (1995), Susan Sarandon admitted that she invented the kiss between Louise and Thelma at the end of the film. Sarandon said she only told partner Geena Davis (but no one else) that she was going to kiss her.

16. During preparation for and during filming, Ridley Scott listened carefully to ideas for changing certain scenes that the actors proposed. Especially many of the proposals included in the film came from Susan Sarandon. For example, the script added: – a scene where Louise is packing her shoes in plastic bags; – the scene where Louise exchanges her jewelry for an old man’s hat; – the scene where Louise stops the car at night and looks at the stars, while Thelma is sleeping; – the scene in the hotel between Louise and Jimmy was also almost completely rewritten.

17 Gina Davis and Christopher MacDonald (husband and wife in the film) were engaged in 1984. MacDonald said that making the film with his old lover “was great. It was truly catharsis. “

18.For the erotic scene starring Brad Pitt and Geena Davis, director Ridley Scott wanted a stunt double for the star. Upon learning of his plans, Davis insisted that she should star in this scene herself.

19 Gina Davis parted ways with second husband Jeff Goldblum the day after filming. None of them commented on the divorce, but gossip columnist Liz Smith reported that Davis was “going crazy” about the young Brad Pitt.

20. There is an alternative ending to the film, filmed to the blues song of B.B. King. However, Ridley Scott preferred a more dynamic ending to the music of Hans Zimmer.