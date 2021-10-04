Colin Jost spoke about the wedding with Scarlett Johansson in quarantine

“Now we are worried about our well-being.”





REX / Shutterstock

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost











The 36-year-old Oscar nominee married the star of Saturday Night Live last October in a secret ceremony in New York where only family and close friends were invited. and admitted that he and Scarlett are still waiting for one very suspicious gift.

“We did it in secret. We were lucky that we were able to organize a wedding, invite our parents and ensure everyone’s safety, ”Colin shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Everything was great, we felt like we got away with it.”

Jost invited his best friend and SNL colleague Michael Che to the ceremony, who gave the couple an unusual gift. “He behaved too well, so I was waiting for a trick all the time … The other day he came up to me in the hallway and said:“ I have something for you. A wedding gift. I’ll bring it someday. ” now we [со Скарлетт] we are worried about our well-being, ”added Zhost.

In May, it will be two years since Scarlett agreed to marry Colin. The lovers talked about their wedding with the help of the Meals on Wheels charity, which delivers food to those in need. Before meeting Jost, the actress was married to Ryan Reynolds and Romain Doriak, from whom she gave birth to a daughter, Rose.