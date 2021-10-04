Cristiano Ronaldo overtook Scala for the price of advertising on Instagram

Social media analysts have researched the earnings of celebrities that the latter receive from advertising posts on Instagram, and it seems that the leader has been identified. And if earlier Dwayne Scala Johnson received most of such income, now he needs to move. The one who even Arnold Schwarzenegger calls the Terminator flew to the finish line, and this is Cristiano Ronaldo.

Top footballers make very good money – it is a known fact, but their income is not only about game fees and club salaries. If a player is a real celebrity, he may well monetize his account on Instagram, which was done by the player of the Portuguese national team and the Juventus team Cristiano Ronaldo.

As reported by The Insider, citing Hopper, a social media analytics company, it is a football player who can become the richest Instagrammer, all thanks to advertising posts in the application. Each year, the firm analyzes the accounts of celebrities and sports stars based on available internal data, public information and advertising agency price tags.

On Instagram, Cristiano Ronaldo has 308 million subscribers, and, according to Hopper, it will cost an advertiser $ 1.6 million to place one post on a footballer’s page (a little over 116 million rubles). In the ranking, Ronaldo took first place, having surpassed Dwayne Rock Johnson by only 80 thousand dollars (5.8 million rubles) – now the famous wrestler is in an honorable second place.

Rounding out the top five are girls – singers Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez, as well as influencer Kylie Jenner. It will cost advertisers $ 1.51 million (almost RUB 110 million), $ 1.468 million (RUB 106.7 million) and $ 1.494 million (RUB 108.6 million) to place advertising posts on their Instagram accounts, respectively.

Analysts explain such popularity and prices for one advertising post on the player’s instagram by the fact that Cristiano is now at the peak of popularity and influence. For example, the footballer has already attracted public attention by refusing to drink “Coca-Cola” and urged to drink water, and at the moment he is the top scorer of Euro 2020.

