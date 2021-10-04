Cryptocurrency and God: Mississippi Church Accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum and Other Tokens as Alms | Blockchain24

Last Sunday, Back Bay Church in St. Martin, Mississippi became the first Southern Baptist church to offer cryptocurrency as a method of accepting donations, according to the Baptist Press.

Pastor Adam Bennett, a native of the Gulf Coast, Mississippi, who has served full time since 2005, introduced cryptocurrency as a donation option alongside more traditional channels.

Church members donate cryptocurrency

“This is not accepted in churches today, but it may become a more popular form of donation in the future as more people become interested in cryptocurrency,” Bennett said.

Besides Bitcoin (BTC), he decided to include Ethereum (ETH) as well as Bitcoin Cash (BCH), DAI, Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), and USD Coin (USDC) as a donation option.

“I spoke to several others in the church who were into cryptocurrency and it generated a lot of interest,” Bennett told Baptist Press.

“Then I did a little research and found that The Salvation Army accepts cryptocurrency. I studied their platform and ended up using a different one for us, ”he continued, urging others to do their own extensive research before following their example.

Crypto and missionary work

“This is an asset. So if someone wants to donate cryptocurrency to our church as if they donated land, they can now do it. Then we can sell this asset and use this money for God’s mission, ”said the pastor.

“There are already non-profit organizations using cryptocurrency to transfer money from one country to another,” he said, adding that “transactions in some third world countries cannot be fast and cheap.”

Bennett noted that these non-profit organizations are using cryptocurrency to effectively raise funding for projects such as well construction.