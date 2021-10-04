CSKA footballer called the call to the Russian national team instead of Golovin unexpected :: Football :: RBC Sport

According to Ilzat Akhmetov, he is in good shape and intends to prove it on the field

The call to the Russian national football team was unexpected for CSKA midfielder Ilzat Akhmetov. He stated this in a video posted on YouTube of the national team.

“To be honest, it was unexpected. Last night Viktor Savelich [Онопко] wrote: asked if I was in touch. They dialed on the phone, sat with Valery Georgievich [Карпиным], with [Николаем] Nikolaevich [Писаревым]… They found out if I was ready. They said that within half an hour they would make a decision and let them know if I would be included in the final list or not. After 20 minutes they called back and said that they had to arrive at “Novogorsk” (the team training base. – RBK) “, – said Akhmetov.

Karpin is the head of the coaching staff of the Russian national team, Onopko and Pisarev are members of this staff.

The footballer said he was “in good shape.” “We have to prove it on the field,” he said.

Earlier it became known that Akhmetov was called up to the Russian national team instead of Alexander Golovin, who suffered a groin injury in the French championship match against Bordeaux (3: 0).

Akhmetov with CSKA has taken part in ten matches of Tinkoff – the Russian Premier League (RPL) since the beginning of the season. He managed to score one goal and give two assists.

In October, the Russian national team will play two matches in the qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Cup. Its rivals will be Slovakia (October 8) and Slovenia (October 11).