CSKA is playing worse and worse. Fedorov can’t cope with CSKA, and the national team is out of the question

The problem is ahead

In September, Lokomotiv was considered the most problematic favorite of the West. But after Nikitin’s arrival, Yaroslavl residents, on the contrary, felt their game. But the crisis CSKA on the contrary, it only intensifies

Oh, it’s not for nothing that the fans of the Moscow army team hung banners against the current head coach a month ago. Ice hockey red and blue looked problematic even against the backdrop of an easy start calendar. And now the systemic crisis is unfolding in all its glory.

In the last 10 days, CSKA lost three matches, and the fourth, against artless “Siberia”, won only in overtime. The army offensive, being one of the most expensive in the entire league, has scored only 28 goals. This is the same as today’s “Neftekhimik” at “Barys”, this is only one goal more than “Kunlun”. In the West, only three teams play worse in attack, two of them – Riga “Dynamo” and “Sochi”.

That’s all you need to know about the work of head coach Sergei Fedorov. A person with zero professional experience is trying to gain this experience at the expense of the tournament fate of a serious rich club. It turns out so-so so far. Instead of a clear coaching handwriting on the ice, chaos. Even the most stellar strikers of CSKA have cheered. Slepyshev and Grigorenko do not show the usual acuteness and effectiveness, they do not look like themselves. From the sniper potential of Soshnikov, 10 percent remained. Legionnaires Nordstrom and Valmark, “eating” more than 100 million payroll, together scored as many points as one defender Nesterov. The head coach confusedly admits that the team has problems with such an elementary component as bringing the puck to the goal.

The helplessness of CSKA Fedorov has an obvious cup subtext. The team is already raising its hands in matches with other oligarch clubs. Not a single clean victory over strong opponents! 3: 1 with Lokomotiv, which happened on September 10, is an exception that only proves the rule. Yaroslavl in the first weeks of the regular season slipped even stronger than the army team.

Faced with a trained, skilful defense, the Red-Blue attack turns into a computer binary: either zero or one. Nikitin was reproached for boring hockey and being too schematic. But under him, the team was the second in terms of performance in the entire KHL! Now – in the middle of the second ten. And no calendar gifts will mask this crisis. Yes, out of the next 10 matches of the army, six will fall on meetings with “Kunlun”, “Admiral” and “Cupid”. But at the decisive stages of the championship, there will be no such rivals.

With such work, the national team cannot be helped

And CSKA is absolutely not ready to win equal in class. Moreover, the club, it seems, still does not understand this. Even the incorrigible optimist Krylov has learned to admit the obvious and does not hide the fact that the “Vanguard” entrusted to him looks bad in the fall. Red and blue stubbornly refuse to see the obvious.

CSKA “lay down” 0: 4 in Magnitogorsk – and Fedorov says that he liked the team, followed the instructions for the game, all the fellows that were able to “play territorially”. CSKA is inferior to Traktor, and the head coach refers to the lack of “inspiration, a little nuance.” 0: 4 in the Opening Cup – “the score is the score, thanks guys”. Fresh streak in 8 periods without goals – “well, the opponent plays great on the puck’s path.”

Who does Fedorov want to reassure with such remarks: fans, curators – or himself?