Dallas Russian forward Alexander Radulov had a fight with Jan Yenik during pre-season training, video of the moment

The Russian lost the fight on points, but for Radulov it is much more important to prepare well for the start of the regular season.

The past season turned out to be one of the most difficult in his career. Alexandra Radulova… The 35-year-old striker started the regular season quite well, gaining three points at once in the first match of the season with the Nashville Predators (7-0). Then the Russian striker played a five-game streak with scored points, after which he scored a goal in a match with the best team in the league, Tampa Bay Lightning. However, Radulov’s puck into the goal Andrey Vasilevsky turned out to be the last for Alexander last season.

In the match with the Detroit Red Wings, which took place on March 19, Alexander suffered a lower body injury. Unpleasant information about the health of the hockey player came gradually. At first it became clear that Radulov would miss his team’s six-game departure, and in mid-April the “stars” general manager Jim Neill officially announced that the season for the Russian ended ahead of schedule. The functionary said that the Russian would have to undergo surgery on the muscles of the core. It is a complex of muscles that are responsible for stabilizing the pelvis, hips and spine.





Fortunately, Alexander managed to recover from surgery before the start of the training camp in the NHL. The thing is that this season is the last for Radulov under his current contract. The striker is now the fifth highest paid field player for Dallas with a $ 6.25 million contract annually. After the end of the 2021/2022 season, the experienced Russian will be 36 years old. And with a greater degree of probability, we can assume that the next contract may be the last in Radulov’s career. Especially if he manages to conclude at least a three-year agreement.

To do this, Alexander needs to have a successful championship, and at the moment he is one of the brightest figures in Dallas in the preseason. In the test match with Florida, Radulov scored with an abandoned puck, having received the best ice-time among the strikers of the “stars”. In that meeting, he played for almost 20 minutes, being a very prominent figure on the ice.





Last night the team Rick Bowness played a preseason game with the Arizona Coyotes. The meeting ended with the victory of the “stars” with a score of 6: 3, and Radulov finished the game with a usefulness indicator of “+1”. Alexander did not manage to mark with effective actions, but the Russian took part in a fist fight with the forward of the “coyotes” Jan Enik… At the end of the third period, the Russian and the Czech first exchanged blows with clubs, after which they decided to hack to death in a fight.

Both hockey players received a heavy fine for the fight. It should be honestly admitted that in a fight with a 21-year-old Czech, the Russian failed to gain an advantage. The young Czech hit the Russian on the head several times, in turn, Radulov’s punches clearly lacked accuracy. So the victory on points can be awarded to the daring Arizona striker. However, the hockey component of the issue is much more important for Alexander. Before the start of the regular season, his “Dallas” has three matches left, and the 35-year-old hockey player just needs to prepare as best as possible for the start of the season.