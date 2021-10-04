Dalton Gomez is cheating on Ariana Grande ?! Star’s husband spotted with Miley Cyrus – POPCAKE

Incredibly popular singer Ariana Grande (Ariana Grande) recently became the legal wife of a luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez (Dalton Gomez). The couple kept their relationship secret for a long time, but the guys did not hide the news of the engagement.

About life Gomez not so much is known. He is not such a public person, although, of course, marriage with an artist brought him great popularity and thousands of new followers on social networks. Despite the fact that the newlyweds are doing well (they demonstrate their love and spend all their free time in each other’s company), the public believes that Gomez not as clean as she sees him Ari… Some are sure that Dalton connected his life with a girl solely for the sake of increasing the asset on its pages, hype and creating a new comfortable standard of living. In American sources, sometimes also information emerges that the guy can allegedly cheat on his darling with Miley Cyrus (Miley Cyrus), however, Grande’s subscribers call this theory sheer delusion, because besides the rare pictures of Dalton with Cyrus, the shippers have no evidence. Moreover, Miley is not the only celebrity that a man is familiar with.