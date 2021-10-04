Daredevil actress hints at Ben Affleck’s return to Marvel

Deborah Ann Wall, who starred in the Netflix TV series Daredevil, posted an unusual post on her Instagram account.

She posted a poster for another comic adaptation of the Hell’s Kitchen Devil, the 2003 film of the same name starring Ben Affleck.

Why the actress chose this particular version of the blind superhero is unknown, but the fans in the comments out of the blue managed to scribble a couple of slender theories.

One of them is based on persistent rumors that the current boss of Marvel is personally involved in making Charlie Cox and the company part of the MCU.

And supposedly the Spider-Man triquel will be an excellent entry point for this – if, with the concept of a multiverse, three Peter Parkers can simultaneously exist on the screen, why not show two Matt Murdocks?

Unfortunately, the implementation of such an idea has too serious behind-the-scenes problems.

Old Ben Affleck, after the failure of “Daredevil”, did not despair, he married his partner on the set Jennifer Garner and with a frenzy once again burst into superheroics already in the role of Batman. And the second attempt turned out to be more fatal – as a result: alcoholism, depression, divorce and other troubles.

Therefore, it is very difficult to believe that the actor will enter this river for the third time.