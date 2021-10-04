David Beckham and Tom Cruise celebrated the goal by hitting their fists: video

On July 11, the final of Euro 2020 took place, which ended with the victory of Italy. All football fans watched the decisive match. The England squad was rooted by the royal family and many celebrities who personally came to the match. Among them were actor Tom Cruise and footballer David Beckham, whose videos went viral.

On the topic Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the Euro 2020 final with their son George

How Beckham and Cruz reacted to the goal

The stars sat close to each other and emotionally reacted to some moments of the game between Italy and England. England opened the scoring in their first attack. Luke Shaw scored a goal in just 2 minutes, which caused a furor among the fans.



Tom Cruise and David Beckham at the Euro2020 final / Photo Getty Images

Celebrated the first goal and celebrities. David Beckham and Tom Cruise exchanged greetings and then slammed their fists into a fist. This video moved and charmed the network.

Network reaction

Twitter users are in awe of videos with their favorite celebrities. Some fans write that the punching is the best moment of the whole match.