Djokovic will not be allowed to the Australian Open for refusing to be vaccinated :: Tennis :: RBC Sport

According to the Prime Minister of Victoria, the number of victories in the tournament is not a guarantee of admission to the competition. The tennis player himself previously opposed the mandatory vaccination of athletes

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, who heads the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), will not be allowed to participate in the Australian Open if he refuses to be vaccinated. This was announced by the Prime Minister of the Australian state of Victoria Dan Andrews to Tennis World USA.

“The number of Grand Slam trophies will not protect you. The only thing that can protect you is the first and second doses of the vaccine, ”said Andrews.

Last April, Djokovic opposed the mandatory vaccination of athletes. “I would not want someone to force me to vaccinate to be able to travel,” the athlete said at the time.

The Australian Open takes place in Melbourne. Next year, the tournament will take place from January 17 to 30. Novak Djokovic is the current trophy holder. In total, the Serb has won the tournament nine times.

In addition, Djokovic has 11 more Grand Slam trophies, which he earned at the Roland Garros French Open, the US Open and Wimbledon.

In total, Djokovic has 85 singles titles.

Australia has some of the most stringent pandemic restrictions. Since spring, citizens have been banned from leaving the country. In August, the authorities tightened this rule, banning travel from the country to citizens who came to Australia who permanently reside abroad.

Over the past day, according to the World Health Organization, 2,419 people have been infected with coronavirus in Australia, 11 people have died. 10.5 million residents of the country received two doses of the vaccine, at least one dose – 15.8 million out of a population of about 25.8 million people.