Dominic Toretto from “Fast and the Furious” became the hero of a new wave of memes – Igromania

Against the backdrop of a recent release “Fast and the Furious 9” in the States, a new wave of memes with the hero of Vin Diesel swept across the network Dominic Toretto…

Users began to include the character in different situations and franchises, where he helps heroes in desperate situations in unexpected ways, using the famous “family power” – the latter has long become a popular cliché within the “Fast and the Furious” itself.

“- Dom, don’t do it, it’s too strong. “Megatron may be strong, but he is not stronger than family.”

The hero was included in almost all famous series of films, anime and other works – Star Wars, Jurassic Park, The Lord of the Rings, Attack on Titans the same films Marvel… The general message of memes is about the same.

Mass effectto help Shepard with the “fifth” ending of the franchise – “Family”… It didn’t work out and without games – for example, Toretto broke into the finalto help Shepard with the “fifth” ending of the franchise –

Some users quickly got tired of these jokes, after which they began to respond to them with other memes.

“Wherever I go, I see his face everywhere.”

In general, jokes are jokes, and the ninth part of “Fast and the Furious”, like other films in the series, turned out to be popular among the audience – recently the worldwide box office of the film exceeded $ 500 million.