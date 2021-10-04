Dominic Toretto from “Fast and the Furious” became the hero of a new wave of memes – Igromania

Users began to include the character in different situations and franchises, where he helps heroes in desperate situations in unexpected ways, using the famous “family power” – the latter has long become a popular cliché within the “Fast and the Furious” itself.
“- Dom, don’t do it, it’s too strong.
“Megatron may be strong, but he is not stronger than family.”
The hero was included in almost all famous series of films, anime and other works – Star Wars, Jurassic Park, The Lord of the Rings, Attack on Titans the same films Marvel… The general message of memes is about the same.
Some users quickly got tired of these jokes, after which they began to respond to them with other memes.
“Wherever I go, I see his face everywhere.”
