Dwayne Johnson had a fight with Vin Diesel again

Dwayne Johnson admitted that he does not feel the slightest desire to work with Vin Diesel. The quarrel that began during the filming of Fast and Furious 8 continues to this day. And although, it seems, Johnson and Diesel reconciled, through the press they still continue to speak out about each other. So, in an interview with Men’s Health in June, Vin Diesel said that he deliberately provoked a conflict in order to force Dwayne Johnson to fulfill his role with dignity. Diesel said that “it was such a harsh love”, because he must be ready for anything in order to raise the level of acting in the project that he is producing. Johnson’s comment was not long in coming – in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor responded to the offender in his usual manner.

Dwayne Johnson in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter:

“I laughed well. I think that many laughed at this statement well. And so be it. I wish them all the best with the ninth” Fast and the Furious “, and also with” Fast and the Furious 10 “,” Fast and the Furious 11 “and all other films in the series, in which I will not be filming. “

If you believe this statement, then in the final films of the saga, viewers will not see Dwayne Johnson. At the same time, the actor did not say a word about the sequels to “Hobbs and Shaw” (this is a plot branch of the film series, the main characters of which were the characters of Johnson and Jason State). Therefore, there is a possibility that Johnson will not leave the film series.

In August 2016, Dwayne Johnson posted an emotional message on his Instagram page in which he stated that some of the male actors on the set of Fast and Furious 8 are “suckers and underpants.” According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Rock angered the attitude towards the film crew on the part of Vin Diesel, who was late for the set many times, making his colleagues and all the attendants wait.