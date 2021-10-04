Dwayne Johnson shares how to make his favorite pancakes for the weekly cheat meal

To keep fit, actor Dwayne Johnson trains regularly and follows a strict diet. He eats about 4.5 kg of food per day, including eggs, chicken, fish and vegetables. But once a week he gives himself a cheat meal. And he shares photos of huge plates with burgers and rolls on Instagram and even leaves his signature recipes.

Banana Coconut Pancakes

One of Johnson’s favorite cheat meals is the banana-coconut pancakes, which he and chef @chefputtie have been making for two months. Ingredients – Flour – 280 g

– Baking powder – 3 teaspoons

– Cane sugar – 3 tablespoons

– Sea salt – 0.5 teaspoon

– Coconut flakes without sugar – 10 teaspoons

– Medium-sized bananas, cut into small pieces, – 2 pcs.

– Egg – 2 pcs.

– Coconut water – 240 ml

– Coconut milk – 240 ml

– Cow’s milk – 180 ml

– Vanilla extract – 1 teaspoon

– Melted coconut oil – 2 teaspoons

– Butter – 2 teaspoons

How to cook Sift flour and baking powder into a large bowl, add sugar, salt, coconut flakes, stir gently. In a separate bowl, lightly beat eggs, coconut water, coconut milk, cow’s milk, vanilla extract, coconut oil and butter. Make a notch in the mound of flour and pour the mixture into it. Stir lightly. Add bananas to the dough. Do not stir for too long. Heat a skillet over medium heat and drizzle with oil. Cook the pancakes for 2-3 minutes on each side until bubbles and a golden brown surface appear.

5 Rocks cheat meals to make you hungry

“It’s been so long, I was bored. I’m getting back to the rhythm “

“Late cheat meal from sushi is in full swing. Along with soy sauce, wasabi and giant chocolate chip cookies. Had a great time watching a documentary about President Lincoln. Do not cheat on yourself, indulge yourself and enjoy your cheat meal, friends “

“The Sunday cheat meal continues with my favorite shell pasta in bolognese with vodka and freshly grated Parmesan. I don’t have Italian bread, so garlic butter bagels will help out tonight. Everything will come in handy “

“We work well, we have a good rest. Taking gluttony during a Sunday cheat meal to the next level. Two Daddy’s Giants, which are cheeseburgers with avocado, bacon, onion, lettuce, tomatoes, and a double portion of fries from my favorite burger. Enjoy the cheat meal, friends. Let it be epic, you deserve it. “