Dwayne Johnson vs. Gal Gadot, The Witcher and the Corgi from the Future

Netflix spoke about the most anticipated new additions at the epic fan event.

On September 25, 2021, Netflix hosted a massive fan event called Tudum. For three hours, famous artists presented footage, posters, teasers and other materials from upcoming streaming projects. The most notable of them are collected in our material.

“Red notice”

Rawson Marshall Thurber’s action comedy is one of the most anticipated Netflix premieres this year. The budget of $ 160 million and Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot in the lead roles promise a luxurious, unforgettable spectacle. And the exclusive clip lives up to our expectations. Reynolds claims that Gal Gadot looks terrible in a bright red dress with an impressive neckline. She offers to arrest her in a sexy voice. A scuffle ensues, as a result of which … However, you will see for yourself.

Premiere November 12

“Cowboy Bebop”

Also on “Tudum” the opening credits of the new adaptation of the cult anime series about space cowboys, bounty hunters from the future were played. In a stylish opening in the spirit of Bond, the main cast (John Cho, Mustafa Zhakir, Danielle Pineda, Alex Hassell and others) were lit up, flashed with multi-colored neons, showed skirmishes, flipping cars, katanas and corgi. All of this is accompanied by an invigorating jazz soundtrack.

Premiere November 19

“The Witcher”

Geralt of Rivia – bored? – arranged a cozy get-together with the fanged freak Nivellen in an excerpt from the second season of The Witcher. Geralt’s interlocutor and drinking companion reminds that witchers in the process of training erase everything human from the young wards, and the warrior traditionally chuckles and flaunts the stone face of Henry Cavill. Nivellen, by the way, was played by Christopher Hivue – the red-bearded Tormund from Game of Thrones. They also showed a full trailer, a joint sketch of Geralt and Ciri, and solemnly announced that the series had been extended for a third season.

From December 17

“Don’t look up”

Another hot full-length novelty directed by Adam McKay (Selling Short, Power). In a released excerpt, the luxurious Meryl Streep invites a company of scientists to explain to her why she should be wary of a certain meteorite. Leo DiCaprio is nervous and blinks in bewilderment, Jonah Hill is leaning back tiredly on the back of the sofa, red-haired Jennifer Lawrence frowns with displeasure and is insolent. Sold.

Premiere December 24

“Stranger Things”

Another chapter of the nostalgic horror series by the Duffer brothers about the struggle of brave kids with creatures from other dimensions. The beginning of a new video clip seems to be inspired by just about every horror movie in the world: a family moves into a luxurious mansion, and something sinister awakens there. Years later, curious teenagers come there and again get into trouble. In addition to the stars of previous seasons, Finn Fulfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Joe Keery, Winona Ryder and others, Robert Englund (Freddy Krueger from “A Nightmare on Elm Street”) will appear here – he played a psychopath named Victor Creel.

Coming out in 2022

“Sandman”

A long-term series based on the comics of Neil Gaiman about the lord of dreams Morpheus, played by Tom Sturridge from “Rockwave”. Attempts to transfer this project to the screen were made in the early 1990s, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt was eyeing the main role for some time. The new series, however, still has an impressive cast: Jenna Coleman (Victoria), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), David Thewlis (Lupine from Harry Potter), Charles Dance and Gwendoline Christie from Game of Thrones. and also great actor and writer Stephen Fry.

Premiere date not announced

Tyler Rake 2

Chris Hemsworth is slowly discovering a brave new world outside the Marvel Universe and Thor. In the 2020 action movie Tyler Rake: Operation Rescue, Hemsworth played a tough mercenary who rescued the son of an Indian drug lord. The film became the most popular feature-length project on Netflix – by the summer of 2021 it had been watched by about 100 million families. The production of the sequel was only a matter of time, and it is not surprising that Chris’s hero could not be finished off (although sometimes his invulnerability made him shrug his shoulders in bewilderment). In general, as the Lyube group sang, “They kill us, but we survive and again we throw ourselves into the attack.”…

Premiere date not announced