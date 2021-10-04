Dwayne Johnson’s mom interrupted his interview and became a social media star

Dwayne Johnson recently became a guest on the Jimmy Kimmel online show, but the star of the release was Dwayne’s mother, 72-year-old Ata Johnson, who unexpectedly for the host and the audience appeared in the frame and made a splash by performing a Hawaiian song with a ukulele.

During a conversation with Rock, Kimmel remembered that his mother plays the ukulele well, and then Dwayne decided to invite her into the frame. Ata greeted Kimmel happily, chatted with him for a bit, and then started playing the ukulele, embarrassing her son.

“We got one more song!”

Wait, ma we do ???? 😂😂🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️

My mom clearly LOVES @jimmyfallon (I think more than me, as she’s never sung this song to me !?) 🤣

Such a great time! Thank you, my brother for having us on. #YoungRock 🥃 https://t.co/HOhpA2iLpl – Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 11, 2021

Ata was born in Hawaii. She sang a traditional song that she says she always sings with her relatives when she visits them in her homeland. She rewrote the end of the song for Kimmel on the fly: “When you’re not around, we are sad. We love you Jimmy. ” During the performance of Ata, Dwayne barely stifled a laugh, but nevertheless sang along to his mother. Kimmel was completely delighted with what was happening.

After the show, Scala posted a fragment of Ata’s performance on Twitter and wrote: “My mom definitely loves Jimmy Kimmel (I even think more than me, because she never sang this song to me). I can’t stop laughing. What a wonderful moment it was! Thank you brother for inviting us. “

Author: Yana Shelekhova